Need a mask? Here's where you can get one for free in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone who is still in need of a face mask to abide by Pasco County's mandatory order is in luck as the county will be handing them out for free at several locations.

Pasco passed the order after seeing an increase of new coronavirus cases.

As of June 25, residents are required to wear face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facilities.

"Pasco County is seeing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, including an increase in our younger population," the county wrote online. "In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles has issued an executive order requiring everyone in Pasco County to use face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facility, effective immediately."

In an effort to help the public cover-up on mask per person is available to puck up at the following locations:

Hudson Regional Library

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8012 Library Road, Hudson, FL

Hugh Embry Branch Library

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

14215 Fourth Street, Dade City, FL

Land O’ Lakes Branch Library

Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2818 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, FL

Pasco County Animal Services

Tuesday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

19640 Dogpatch Ln, Land O’ Lakes, FL



Pasco County Utilities

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Central Branch, 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes, FL



All Pasco County Fire Stations

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., when crews are available and while supplies last

Steps to Recovery – Veterans

Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

4507 Mayflower Dr., New Port Richey, FL



North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce: By appointment only

Call: 813-994-8534

The Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday. That number is now the third-highest, single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in Florida since tracking began in March, according to health department data.

