Need a mask? Here's where you can get one for free in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone who is still in need of a face mask to abide by Pasco County's mandatory order is in luck as the county will be handing them out for free at several locations.
Pasco passed the order after seeing an increase of new coronavirus cases.
As of June 25, residents are required to wear face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facilities.
"Pasco County is seeing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, including an increase in our younger population," the county wrote online. "In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles has issued an executive order requiring everyone in Pasco County to use face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facility, effective immediately."
In an effort to help the public cover-up on mask per person is available to puck up at the following locations:
Hudson Regional Library
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
8012 Library Road, Hudson, FL
Hugh Embry Branch Library
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
14215 Fourth Street, Dade City, FL
Land O’ Lakes Branch Library
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
2818 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, FL
Regency Park Branch Library
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
9701 Little Road, New Port Richey, FL
South Holiday Branch Library
Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, FL
City of Zephyrhills Public Library
Thursday - Friday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
5347 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce
Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
38550 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL
West Pasco County Government Center Main Lobby
8731 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey, FL
East Pasco County Government Center Lobby
14236 6th St., Dade City, FL
Pasco County Animal Services
Tuesday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
19640 Dogpatch Ln, Land O’ Lakes, FL
Pasco County Utilities
Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Central Branch, 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes, FL
All Pasco County Fire Stations
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., when crews are available and while supplies last
Steps to Recovery – Veterans
Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
4507 Mayflower Dr., New Port Richey, FL
North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce: By appointment only
Call: 813-994-8534
The Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday. That number is now the third-highest, single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in Florida since tracking began in March, according to health department data.
