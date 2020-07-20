Pasco County government employee dies from COVID-19 complications

DADE CITY, Fla. — A Pasco County government employee who fell ill with COVID-19 has died due to complications of the virus.
The county confirmed Monday the employee, who has not been identified, left work about a month ago when they started to experience symptoms of the virus. The employee had been unable to return to work since.
"It is with heavy hearts we report that a member of our Pasco County Government team has died of complications related to COVID-19," the county said in a news release.
About 60 Pasco County government employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Most of them, the county said, have fully recovered and are back at work.
The county said the death reported Monday is the first to impact its staff.
"Pasco County Government is following CDC and FDOH guidelines and safety precautions and is taking aggressive actions to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19 for our employees and our customers, including testing any employees who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive, and following up on all positive test results by performing full contact tracing," the county said.
People in Pasco County must wear a face covering while inside most buildings.
A Pasco County middle school teacher died from complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday. Renee Dermott taught at Seven Springs Middle School this past year and Seven Springs Elementary School before that.
The school district said the school's principal notified staff that Dermott, a colleague and friend, had died of complications related to COVID-19.
