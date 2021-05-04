Pasco County lifts indoor mask mandate but keeps recommending face coverings

The face covering requirement had been in place since June 2020.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is rescinding its indoor mask mandate – but county leaders are still recommending people wear face coverings in most indoor public areas where there's not room for social distancing.

The county said the decision to lift the mask requirement was based on several factors, including lower coronavirus-related hospitalization rates and a growing number of people getting vaccinated.

"Pasco County hospitalization rates for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms have been steadily dropping over the past several weeks, increasing the number of available hospital beds for anyone who needs them," the county explained in a news release. "Seventy percent of Pasco County residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, and 57 percent of Pasco residents 50 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

On Monday, all Florida adults became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pasco County said face coverings will still be required on all its public buses, which fall under federal requirements.

"Additionally, the lifting of this order does not apply to entities outside the control of the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, including schools and courthouses," the county added.

