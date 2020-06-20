x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

17-year-old Pasco County boy dies from COVID-19

It is Florida's first report of someone younger than 18 dying from coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's fight in the coronavirus pandemic took another grim turn Saturday as health officials announced a 17-year-old boy died from COVID-19.

It was reported as the state logged a record 4,049 new cases, the largest single-day spike of positive cases since tracking began.

The death of the teen, a Pasco County resident, was recorded Friday, June 19, and verified Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Until this point, no one under the age of 18 has died from coronavirus in the state of Florida.

His identity is not known.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations

Florida Health reports three people between the ages of 15-24 have died from the virus since tracking began. The majority number of deaths, 1,122, are in the 85-plus age group.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis notes there's COVID-19 'spread' among young people as daily case count hits new record

RELATED: 4,049: New COVID-19 cases in Florida break another single-day record

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter