17-year-old Pasco County boy dies from COVID-19

It is Florida's first report of someone younger than 18 dying from coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's fight in the coronavirus pandemic took another grim turn Saturday as health officials announced a 17-year-old boy died from COVID-19.

It was reported as the state logged a record 4,049 new cases, the largest single-day spike of positive cases since tracking began.

The death of the teen, a Pasco County resident, was recorded Friday, June 19, and verified Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Until this point, no one under the age of 18 has died from coronavirus in the state of Florida.

His identity is not known.

Florida Health reports three people between the ages of 15-24 have died from the virus since tracking began. The majority number of deaths, 1,122, are in the 85-plus age group.

