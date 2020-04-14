PORT RICHEY, Fla — A lot of business owners are partnering up to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, and here is the latest example in Port Richey.

The good deed was documented in a Facebook post Monday.

Ford of Port Richey partnered with Firefighters Charities of Pasco and Pasco County Fire Rescue to give out $25 Winn Dixie gift cards to shoppers.

Some shoppers had their bills paid in full by the group.

One shopper was seen putting back groceries due to financial strain and the group gave him $50 to get some more food to take home.

