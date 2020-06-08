'If we learn about a positive case, we will move with a sense of urgency': Pasco school superintendent on COVID-19

Pasco County School Superintendent Kurt Browning took to social media on Thursday to address students' return to school and the coronavirus.

"This upcoming school year everything is new and different," Browning said.

Browning said masks will be required on campus and in the workplace. He also said that the school system doesn't expect everyone to wear a mask all day long.

"If you forget yours, we'll provide a disposable mask and we'll provide mask breaks," said Browning.

Browning asked that everyone "please support" what they are doing and to help convey the message on the importance of wearing a mask.

If a student tests positive?

"If we learn about a positive case while the student is in school, we move with a sense of urgency. The student is moved to a place in the school clinic that has been set aside for such cases. While protecting their privacy, we determine who has been in contact with this student. They will need to self-quarantine and look for symptoms," Browning said.

In addition to the above, the entire school will be notified that someone tested positive. Browning said if a student simply exhibits symptoms, a mass notification won't be given.

Lastly, Browning said if your child exhibits symptoms, don't send them to school.

