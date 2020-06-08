'If we learn about a positive case, we will move with a sense of urgency': Pasco school superintendent on COVID-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County School Superintendent Kurt Browning spoke on social media Thursday about how the district plans to allow students back to school amid the ongoing pandemic.
"This upcoming school year everything is new and different," Browning said.
Browning said masks will be required on campus and in the workplace. He also said that the school system doesn't expect everyone to wear a mask all day long.
"If you forget yours, we'll provide a disposable mask and we'll provide mask breaks," said Browning.
Browning asked that everyone "please support" what they are doing and to help convey the message on the importance of wearing a mask.
If a student tests positive?
"If we learn about a positive case while the student is in school, we move with a sense of urgency. The student is moved to a place in the school clinic that has been set aside for such cases. While protecting their privacy, we determine who has been in contact with this student. They will need to self-quarantine and look for symptoms," Browning said.
In addition to the above, the entire school will be notified that someone tested positive. Browning said if a student simply exhibits symptoms, a mass notification won't be given.
Lastly, Browning said if your child exhibits symptoms, don't send them to school.
You can watch his message below.
- Deputies arrest woman accused in deadly Burger King shooting
- Another 7,650 COVID-19 cases added to total in Florida
- NOAA says 'extremely active' hurricane season more likely, updates forecast
- New York Attorney General sues to dissolve the NRA
- 'Despicable': Hillsborough County sheriff says about 3 accused of burglarizing several businesses
- Florida Gov. DeSantis rescinds travel restrictions for those coming from NY, NJ and Connecticut
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter