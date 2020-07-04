TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday night marks the beginning of Passover for thousands of Jews around the Tampa Bay area.

But this year, the traditional Passover Seder will be different for most, thanks to COVID-19 coronavirus and social distancing. So Jews around the world, including those in Tampa Bay, are holding virtual Seders to keep the tradition alive.

For more than three thousand years, through highs and lows, Jews worldwide have found a way to come together and observe Passover. The reading of the Haggadah, or prayer book, tells the story of the Israelites’ exodus from bondage and the plagues that fell upon Egypt.

“Passover is about emerging from difficult trials together,” said Cassidy Oody with Congregation B’nai Israel. “And that is what we’re going to do.”

This year brings a new "plague" and new challenges: Many Jews and synagogues are planning to gather for Passover virtually.

Folks like Jessica Scruggs would normally host her family’s Seder at her home in Tampa but this year, she’s hosting a "Zoom Seder" to bring family and friends together.

“It kind of goes along with the message of Passover. Right? I mean they were wandering in the desert. And yet, we still found a way,” Scruggs said.

Even the traditional reading of the Haggadah will still take place as modern technology lets families “gather“ online.

Joshua Cohen, 20, a college student who lives in Seminole, plans to host the same 40 friends and relatives he’d normally see each year during his own "Zoom Seder."

“We didn’t wanna let the importance of that get overshadowed by COVID-19,” Cohen said.

“How many people in their 20s and 30s have led their own Seder? Usually, they’re waiting for the grandparents to do it,” Rabbi Mark Wildes said. “Now they’re going to get to do it themselves for the first year. And I think that’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Throughout history, Jews have always found a way to overcome adversity when it comes to the Passover Seder, even meeting secretly in Nazi death camps to uphold the tradition.

“That is the spirit of Passover,” Oody said. “That in the face of hardship and adversity, distance does not weaken our bonds, but strengthens our unity.”

﻿Traditionally, near the end of the Passover Seder, Jews will recite the words spoken by their ancestors so many years ago as they wandered for 40 years in the desert: “Next year -- in Jerusalem.”

This year, a slight variation on that hopeful phrase is trending on social media. #NextYearInPerson.

“This is just far too important,” said Cohen, “to let this moment in time - this illness - take it away from us.”

Passover begins Wednesday at sundown. The holiday lasts eight days, and Seders are often held on the first two nights.

