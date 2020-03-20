ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Beginning Monday, March 23, WEDU will dedicate its daytime weekday schedule to educational programming provided by PBS.

It’s aimed at students Pre-K through 12th grade and will cover subjects such as English, language arts, social studies, science and math.

The programming begins at 6 a.m. and runs though 6 p.m. each weekday.

Here is the new broadcast schedule:

In addition to the broadcast change, standards-driven lesson plans from PBS LearningMedia that correlated with each broadcast will be available.

WEDU says the resources will continue to grow for as long as students are learning form home due to COVID-19.

“WEDU has always been an EDUcation station. We truly are honoring our roots and we're proud to be able to support students and families any way we can,” WEDU VP of Communications and Events Allison Hedrick said.

