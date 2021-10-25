Pediatrician: Children could receive COVID vaccine by mid-November

Pfizer says the children's dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and nearly 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-like symptoms.

Millions of children across the United States could soon be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will meet Tuesday, Oct. 26, to consider recommending Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Next, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will vote on the panel's decision.

The CDC found that Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is 91 percent effective at preventing COVID symptoms with benefits outweighing the risks. The Biden Administration has already purchased enough COVID-19 shots to cover roughly 28 million children in the U.S. who fit in that age range.

"Families that seek their first shot by mid-November — those children will be considered fully vaccinated by the winter holidays," Dr. Larry Kociolek, an infectious disease specialist, said.

A Pfizer study tracked 2,268 kids in that age group who got two shots three weeks apart of either a placebo or the low-dose vaccine. Each dose was one-third the amount given to teens and adults.

While children run a lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, COVID-19 has killed more than 630 Americans 18 and under, according to the CDC. Nearly 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus, more than 1.1 million in the last six weeks as the delta mutant surged, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.