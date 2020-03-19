TAMPA, Fla. — While ZooTampa is closed to the public to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, its penguins got a chance to go on an adventure.

The zoo’s two African penguins Tiziri and Palmira gave zoo staff a hand at completing their work and checked up on the other animals.

Shedd Aquarium inspired the adventure after they let some of their penguins out to check out areas that are typically off-limits to the animals.

ZooTampa was more than happy with their performance, saying:

“Who would have guessed these two would make such great animal care staff!”

While being able to roam around the zoo Tiziri and Palmira took their jobs seriously meeting a Cuban iguana named Sandwich and gave the manatees their “seal of approval.”

Though there were some distractions along the way—fish, which Tiziri and Palmira were happy to check-up on.

Their reward for a job well done, plenty of cuddles.

The zoo is continuing care for their more than 1,100 animals who live at the zoo through the closure.

ZooTampa will remain closed until March 29, but they will periodically stream other animal events. You can keep an eye out for them here.

