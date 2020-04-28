TAMPA, Fla. — Fuzzie Buddies is a recreational facility for pets.

That includes boarding and doggie daycare.

When COVID-19 hit our area, Fuzzie Buddies decided to follow the CDC guidelines and shut its doors for 14 days.

While they were closed, they found out that pet resorts were deemed an essential business, so they reopened on April 6.

President of Fuzzie Buddies, Edie Wilhoit says, “Business is tight.”

She had to lay off eight out of her 20 employees.

Other changes to the business include a new drop off and pick up procedure and a time change.

They are now taking drop offs from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. and pick up times are from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week.

No one except employees are allowed inside.

Employees temperatures are now checked before they enter the facility.

Wilhoit says, “If you’re stressed, the stress is going to go down that leash.” So she says bringing your dog to a daycare facility helps them run around and burn off that stress."

She hopes that once people start to go back to work, they will consider taking their dogs to Fuzzie Buddies.

