SARASOTA, Fla — Most patients who are fighting COVID-19 coronavirus are unable to see visitors at the hospital, and their cell phone is the only connection they have to family and friends on the outside.

But what if their cell phone dies?

With patients being rushed to the hospital, one family realized this problem was potentially going to cost them their final words with their loved ones.

Now they are on a mission to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Stephen Hefler, 77, started to feel sick a little over two weeks ago.

“He started resting at home. And because he was a doctor, he figured he could take care of himself. And unfortunately, doctors often make the worst patients, when they try to treat themselves. So he figured if he just slept and rested, he could beat whatever was going on," said his son, Jonathan Hefler.

By the time he got to Sarasota Memorial, things were not good.

“And 48 hours into being admitted into the hospital, that’s when his phone started to die. And that was right around the same time they told us, ‘You know what, he’s unconscious. You are going to have to say goodbye," Jonathan Hefler said.

“We couldn’t call him and tell him we loved him. They were telling us to say goodbye. Telling his wife to say goodbye. It was devastating," said Jonathan's wife, Maren.

Everything changed when Stephen Hefler's nurse stepped in.

“The nice nurse that he had at the time said, ‘You know what, we don’t have chargers for patients’ phones, but I have an extra one at home, that I can go run and get. And I will bring it in so we can charge his phone.’ Which was amazing," Maren Hefler said.

“And that ended up making all the difference because literally that night. About two and a half weeks ago, they said, ‘You know it’s time to say goodbye.’ Fortunately, my father had a charger from this nurse at this point. And we said, you know what, we are not saying goodbye. You keep fighting dad, and our kids, his grandkids got on the line and said keep fighting Grandpa we can’t lose you. And somehow, from death’s door, he started making a comeback, the next day," said Jonathan Hefler said.

A cell phone charger, this small piece of non-medical technology, made such a big difference for the Hefler’s, they wanted to make sure other patients had the opportunity to stay connected to those they love.

“Started calling hospitals all over the U.S. And every single hospital at fist said, 'Wait what? Chargers? We are worried about PPE, or masks, or ventilators.' And we said, 'But wait, what about the patients who are in ICU? What happens when their cell phones die?" Jonathan Hefler said. "And every hospital that we can get on the phone and spend more than 30 seconds will says, ‘Oh my gosh we didn’t even realize this is an issue. We are so focused on other things. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will take 50 or 100 or 500.'".

So far, their GoFundMe has raised nearly $30,000 and they’ve distributed 1500 chargers to hospitals all across the U.S.

“We need to support people, and the best way to support them, we believe, is to make sure that patients in their darkest hour are connecting to people they love," Maren Hefler said

The Hefler’s are talking to manufacturers and distributors in hopes to lower the cost for chargers that are going to patients in hospitals.

