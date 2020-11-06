Pinellas Commissioners assess largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases

Pinellas County leaders took a hard look at their latest COVID-19 numbers during a special meeting of county commissioners Thursday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The director of the Pinellas County Health Department reported 124 new coronavirus cases recorded June 10th, the county’s largest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

The positive rate percentage, which had been hovering between one and two and a half percent also jumped up to between three to four percent.

“Clearly the trend is not good,” Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Pinellas County Health Department said. “More people are becoming exposed to COVID out in the community.”

County Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners with more people being tested, and the economy reopening, the higher number should be expected, “the question is what’s acceptable and what options do we have?”

Some commissioners said they fully anticipated getting calls from the public for the county to take action and potentially re-close the economy.

“Obviously that’s easier said than done and it’s not something we’re going to jump into,” Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard said.

Instead, the county plans on ramping up its communication with the public, reminding people of the importance of social distancing, and properly wearing a mask when out in public over both your nose and mouth.

“When you go into a crowd, there is a chance that without precautions you’re going to expose yourself,” Burton said.

The county said after initially seeing a majority of its cases in long term care facilities, the county is now seeing its largest gains among young people, specifically in their late 20’s and 30’s.

African-Americans people make up 24 percent of Pinellas County’s cases, while Hispanic people make up 11 percent. Women have also seen a jump and now make up about 57 percent of Pinellas cases.