Pinellas County Administrator monitoring ICU bed capacity, staff shortages

As Pinellas County hospitals drop to less than 15% of available ICU beds for the entire county, leaders are also concerned about staff shortages.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For a few weeks now, county and city leaders across Tampa Bay have been watching ICU bed availability very closely.

As coronavirus cases surge across the state, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) offers a dashboard with ICU bed availability.

According to the AHCA dashboard, as of Monday, July 6 at 2 p.m., Pinellas County had 45 beds available, about 14% of their total bed capacity.

The dashboard shows the following five hospitals have zero ICU beds open:

Mease Dunedin Hospital

AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital (Tarpon Springs)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

St. Petersburg General Hospital

Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the three health care companies that own and operate those five hospitals (BayCare, AdventHealth, and HCA Healthcare) to see if the information on the AHCA dashboard is accurate.

On July 5th, a spokesperson with AdventHealth told 10 Tampa Bay, "The information that we do not have ICU beds at AdventHealth North Pinellas is not accurate. Below you will find our statement on capacity and would encourage you to reach out to AHCA to provide additional context to their count."

All hospitals in the AdventHealth West Florida Division are closely and continuously monitoring positive COVID-19 cases in their facility. We currently have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for our team members, patients and guests, as well as available med-surg beds, ICU beds and ventilators, should they be needed. The planning and protocols we put in place earlier this year, including strict safety guidelines, quarantining of COVID-19 patients in designated units and care areas, and enhanced cleaning measures, has well-positioned us to respond and ensure the continued high quality care for our community. It is important to note, that while cases are increasing, we are not experiencing a surge in patients who require hospitalization due to COVID-19 but we remain prepared to take care of any patient in need of our services.

10 Tampa Bay contacted AHCA about the accuracy of their ICU dashboard. We have not heard back yet.

Barry Burton is the Pinellas County Administrator. He and other leaders are in contact with hospitals in the county about three times a week.

"It is a concern. We’re monitoring the hospital ICU beds. We’re working with the hospitals on alternative plans, trying to work with them to address some of their staffing issues and things like that," said Burton.

Burton confirmed the 14 percent ICU bed availability for the county citing AHCA as his point of data; however, Burton explained that hospitals have surge plans and the ability to open up more beds if possible.

In an e-mail to 10 Tampa Bay on June 24, a spokesperson with AHCA said, "Hospitals plan and prepare for surge, although that additional capacity is not reflected on the Agency’s dashboard. Hospitals have the ability to convert beds and bring additional ICU beds online in a surge situation when necessary. Within 48 hours, hospitals have the capability to dramatically increase statewide staffed capacity in the event of a surge situation."

In regards to bed counts in Pinellas County, Burton said, "There’s a number of issues going on within our hospitals. One, obviously we have more COVID patients. There’s no question. About 30 percent of our ICU beds are a result of COVID."

Baycare and HCA Healthcare opted to pull back on elective surgeries to prepare for a possible surge due to the coronavirus.

