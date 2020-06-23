Pinellas County to consider 3 face covering proposals: Here they are

All of them are in an effort to slow the increase of COVID-19 cases countywide.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders will consider three proposed ordinances Tuesday that could mandate face coverings amid climbing COVID-19 cases.

The city of St. Petersburg already announced not only business employees need to wear masks but so, too, will their customers. The countywide ordinance, if approved, would apply to everyone from the city to the beaches.

Officials will consider the proposals during their 2 p.m. Board of County Commissioners meeting.

One ordinance covers most of the bases: If you're inside a public building, you wear a mask. The second mandates face coverings for employees in a bar, restaurant or retail establishment where they're working face-to-face with customers. The third ordinance applies to the same business employees but also requires the public to wear a covering inside a grocery store, drug store, medical office or hospital.

Click or tap here and see attachments No. 1, 2 and 3 for each proposal.

Each ordinance lists several exemptions, including those for specific medical reasons and for children under the age of 2.

Fines start at $100 for the first violation, go up to $500 for a third violation and are detailed in each ordinance.

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to climb statewide, Pinellas County has seen its own share of a spike. Since June 12, the county has reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases each day, surpassing 200 a day on June 18 and 19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

It surpassed 300 cases on June 20.

The majority of Pinellas County's cases are among those between the age of 25-34.

