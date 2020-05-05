x
Pinellas County extends local state of emergency through mid-May

People still must adhere to social distancing guidelines when in public.
Clearwater police officers patrol the area after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public Monday, May 4, 2020, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Many public beaches and restaurants are reopening as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders voted unanimously to extend the county's COVID-19 coronavirus state of emergency through 3 p.m. Friday, May 15.

This means all previous orders made by the county remain in effect through that time, the resolution states. For example, the county dictates capacity at pools and parks must be kept at 50 percent.

Beaches were allowed to reopen Monday but with restrictions, including social distancing.

Commissioners' resolution 20-40 says the local state of emergency is necessary to "implement the guidance of the CDC as fully as possible" in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. 

Florida's phase one reopening under Gov. Ron DeSantis' order already is underway which allows, among other things, restaurants to offer outdoor seating with 6-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25-percent capacity.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Pinellas County has 788 positive coronavirus cases and 44 deaths as of Tuesday.

