ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People who live in Pinellas County and are interested in getting a COVID-19 coronavirus test can do so regardless of symptoms.

Plus, they're totally free.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas is operating three testing sites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

People are asked to bring a valid ID and fill out a registration form when they get there.

Same-day walk-ups and drive-ups are accepted, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times, a news release states. Call 727-824-8181 and select option '0' to make an appointment.

People in Hillsborough County also can call ahead to get their own county-administered test.

