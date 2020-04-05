ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People who live in Pinellas County and are interested in getting a COVID-19 coronavirus test can do so regardless of symptoms.
Plus, they're totally free.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas is operating three testing sites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
- 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park
- 1344 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)
People are asked to bring a valid ID and fill out a registration form when they get there.
Same-day walk-ups and drive-ups are accepted, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times, a news release states. Call 727-824-8181 and select option '0' to make an appointment.
People in Hillsborough County also can call ahead to get their own county-administered test.
RELATED: Pinellas County beaches officially reopen with restrictions
RELATED: Here's what's reopening in Tampa Bay today
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what's reopening in Florida today
- Here's how Halley's Comet will spark tonight's meteor shower
- Miami Beach closes popular spot after crowds refuse to follow rules
- Florida Health quietly releases more specific data on nursing home deaths
- Tampa-area malls reopening: International Plaza, Westfield centers
- Restaurants start reopening to a new normal. Here's what to expect
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter