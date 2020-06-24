Here's where you can get a free mask in Pinellas County

Face coverings are required in most public buildings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Anyone who needs a face covering can pick one up at any one of several locations across Pinellas County.

County leaders approved an ordinance mandating the wearing of a mask for anyone inside most public buildings. Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases statewide and within the county itself prompted the move in the interest of public health.

Masks or face coverings are considered an effective way to reduce the level of exposure a person could have with COVID-19, which lowers the risk of infection.

The county says if anyone needs a mask, the following locations are distributing them on a first-come, first-serve basis. People are encouraged to call first to confirm availability.

Masks will be made avaialble here starting Friday:

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Dr., Largo

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

727-587-6715

According to the Florida Department of Health, 353 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, June 23, in Pinellas County -- the highest one-day spike of cases recorded during the pandemic.

