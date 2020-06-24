x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Here's where you can get a free mask in Pinellas County

Face coverings are required in most public buildings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Coronavirus in China. Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), people in white medical face mask. Concept of coronavirus quarantine vector illustration. Seamless pattern.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Anyone who needs a face covering can pick one up at any one of several locations across Pinellas County.

County leaders approved an ordinance mandating the wearing of a mask for anyone inside most public buildings. Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases statewide and within the county itself prompted the move in the interest of public health.

Masks or face coverings are considered an effective way to reduce the level of exposure a person could have with COVID-19, which lowers the risk of infection.

RELATED: Pinellas County mandates face coverings inside most public buildings

The county says if anyone needs a mask, the following locations are distributing them on a first-come, first-serve basis. People are encouraged to call first to confirm availability.

Masks will be made avaialble here starting Friday:

  • Largo Public Library
    120 Central Park Dr., Largo
    Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    727-587-6715

According to the Florida Department of Health, 353 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, June 23, in Pinellas County -- the highest one-day spike of cases recorded during the pandemic.

RELATED: New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter