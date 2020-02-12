Pinellas County gets ready for coronavirus vaccines

The county has purchased three freezers and will have a clearer picture for distribution plans once there's an emergency use authorization.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County says there are a lot of unknowns, like when the vaccine is going to start coming out, what are the quantities and which manufacturers we are going to be getting, but county leaders are preparing.

The county purchased a Stirling Ultracold Freezer with storage capacity for 600 2” boxes for $17,476. And, two Stirling Ultracold Shuttle Freezers with a storage capacity for 18 2” boxes were purchased for $6,220.

They're due to arrive in January.

The Director of Emergency Management, Cathie Perkins, says they're working with local hospitals that have their own capability for storage.

Lots of logistics have to be worked out here since different vaccines have different handling procedures.

"That's all part of the logistics that we're working on to better understand who can store how much, so that way we can make sure we are only ordering what we can handle safely; and that way we can work out the whole distribution plan as to who it's going to."

The director also says they're working with pharmacies to get vaccines into long-term care facilities and working on what distribution sites will look like in the spring.

A lot rides on getting the emergency use authorization, which will determine who will get the vaccine and when and if there are priority groups within priority groups.

"There are a lot of unknowns, we're doing the best we can to lay out all the factors, make sure that we have everything in place and that we can roll this out in a fashion that is controlled and that we can communicate that well to the public so they understand when they'll be able to get the vaccine and where they'll be able to go to get that," Perkins said.

