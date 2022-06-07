Pinellas County Jail extends lockdown as COVID cases climb

As of Friday, the jail plans to remain on lockdown until June 20.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 lockdown at the Pinellas County Jail that was set to end on Monday has been extended for two more weeks.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that 48 inmates had tested positive for the virus. That's compared to the 26 inmates who were COVID-positive when the jail first announced its lockdown on May 20.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,821 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County in the previous week. And the COVID-19 Community Level across the Tampa Bay area remains high.