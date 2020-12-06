Pinellas County Jail experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

The sheriff's office said 13 staff members and 5 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last couple of days.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Within the last couple of days, the Pinellas County Jail and Department of Detention and Corrections have had 18 staff and inmates test positive for the coronavirus.

Saying in a press release it was experiencing an outbreak, 13 of the staff members are predominately from Inmate Records and some are deputies working in the North Division. The five inmates who tested positive for the virus were housed in the "C Barracks" before being placed in respiratory isolation.

Currently, the jail has 14 employees test results pending, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office also said all 30-day shift Inmate Records members are on home quarantine at this time.

To help contain the spread the jail is implementing measures immediately; some include:

No inmates will be transported to the courthouse and all court appearances will be by videoconferencing. They will also not be taken to the Florida Department of Corrections or any other correctional facilities.

Law enforcement agencies are requested not to arrest anyone on a misdemeanor warrant unless it involves domestic violence or a violation of an injunction.

All DDC members, county staff, and contract staff are required to wear a cloth or surgical mask while in the jail. N95 masks shall be worn by members in the presence of inmates with suspected or known positive results.

All inmates will be issued and required to wear a mask when leaving their housing area or having direct contact with staff. All inmates may wear masks in their housing units.

Inmate commissary is sanitized before it arrives at the jail and distribution will occur only by jail staff.

Social workers will communicate with inmates through the inmate kiosk system.

Chaplain staff will communicate with inmates through the inmate kiosk system.

Law enforcement agencies are being asked to refer all misdemeanor cases to the State Attorney's Office or issue notices to appear and not make physical arrests except for those charged with domestic violence, violations of injunctions or people who are a threat to public safety.

The sheriff's office said all measures will remain in effect until further notice, calling them "necessary to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff."