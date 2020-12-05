15 residents removed from 2 Pinellas County nursing homes after positive coronavirus tests

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A combined total of 15 COVID-19 coronavirus positive patients were taken to local hospitals from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab, 10Investigates has learned.
The Department of Health and American Health Care Association, along with fire departments, are now working at the facilities regarding infection control and testing.
The Long-Term Care Task Force notified county commissioners by email, telling them they discussed concerns at the facilities on a special call earlier in the day.
This is a developing story.
