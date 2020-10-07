Pinellas County Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

All students and employees must have a mask or face covering with them at all times.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools released a draft of its reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

A mask or face covering must be worn by all students, staff and individuals on campus, "to the maximum extent possible."

Students and staff will receive instructions on the proper way to wear a mask or face covering.

Those who have a medical condition and can't wear a mask must provide a doctor's note.

Buses will load from back to front and unload from front to back to decrease students walking past each other.

Classrooms will be arranged to maximize space and increase social distancing between students.

Shared items will be sanitized regularly.

The district will limit campus and facility visits by any non-essential visitors.

Employees and visitors will be required to complete a self-screening tool to confirm they are well each day prior to entering any school or district building.

Parents will need to complete the Student and Parent 2020-2021 Wellness Responsibilities and Expectations form and return the signed portion to their school.

The purpose for this form is for the students and parents understand that it is their responsibility each day to ensure their child is well, as outlined by the screening questions.

The school district says more than 43,000 families, students and staff took the return-to-school survey -- sharing their preferences on learning models, PPE, social distancing, bus transportation and more.

There is a lot of content in the ReOpening Plan. You can read the draft in full by clicking here.

The Pinellas Coutny School Board will discuss the plan in the next scheduled board meeting on July 14th.

What other people are reading right now: