Pinellas Schools reports 3 students, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On the first day of school, Pinellas County Schools reported a total of six cases of coronavirus.
It says three students and three employees have tested positive. The places affected include the following:
- Carwise Middle School
- Northeast High School
- Pinellas Park Elementary School
- Shore Acres Elementary School
- Walter Pownall Service Center
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the district in an effort to learn when the students and employees tested positive and whether any people are needing to quarantine because of possible exposure.
According to district protocol, if a teacher tests positive for the virus, the teacher needs to isolate while affected classes needed to quarantine for upward of 14 days. It remains unclear whether any of the employees are teachers.
If a student tests positive for the virus, according to the protocol, affected classes must also quarantine. The student also needs to isolate.
