PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. —

Pinellas County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to issue a "safer-at-home" order.

The ordinance is to stop the spread of COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners also voted to extend the countywide emergency order for another week.

The county is the first in the Tampa Bay area to approve such a measure. It means the county's almost 1 million people are being told to stay at home except for "essential" activities.

The directive takes effect at noon on Thursday.

"Residents of Pinellas and the Tampa Bay area need to take this seriously," County Administrator Barry Burton said before the vote. "We need to do everything we can to stop the spread."

The order includes categories of businesses and jobs that are considered essential, like grocery stores; utilities; manufacturing and construction; government; health care facilities; gas stations; banks; hotels; laundromats and restaurants serving food to-go.

And, while county beaches remain closed, the order keeps parks and boat ramps open.

Unlike other orders around the state and country, Pinellas County's lets "non-essential" business to stay open as long as they follow CDC guidelines about social distancing.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman pushed for commissioners to change the language of the order and close those non-essential businesses. However, after the two-hour discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the order as-is.

Before the vote, commissioners heard from concerned citizens, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and county health director Dr. Ulyee Choe.

The move comes as other communities across the state consider similar measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she's likely to issue a stay-at-home order Wednesday, while the mayor of Orange County, Florida, issued an order going into effect Thursday.

