CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider a countywide shelter-in-place order.

Commissioner Janet Long confirmed to 10News such an order will be taken up for a vote.

It comes as other communities across the state consider similar measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she's likely to issue a stay-at-home order Wednesday, while the mayor of Orange County, Florida, issued an order going into effect Thursday.

WKMG-TV reports people in Orange County are told to stay at home for two weeks.

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners is set to meet at 9 a.m. 10News plans to carry the meeting live on WTSP.com, the 10News app and on the 10News Facebook page.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Pinellas County's version of a stay-at-home order would propose residents staying at home except for essential services, like going to the grocery store or needing medical services.

Similar to what Castor proposed in Tampa, residents also would be able to go outside to exercise or walk their pets -- so long as they follow social distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet away from other people, the Times reports.

But it will include, "stronger messaging," Long said, "to emphasize how serious this all is."

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas on Tuesday reported the county's first COVID-19 related death: a 67-year-old person.

