Pinellas County suspends rapid antigen testing as state cancels vendor contract

The county says bioIQ will no longer be the state's vendor to distribute the test. It is not immediately clear why.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you were looking to get a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Pinellas County, you're going to have to wait.

The county says it is suspending administering the test effective immediately due to the state canceling its contract with the rapid test reporting company bioIQ.

But according to a news release, the suspension will be brief because a new vendor has already been selected to take over operations.

It is unclear why bioIQ's contact has been canceled by the state. We have reached out to the governor's office for more information.

Residents of Pinellas County will be notified as soon as rapid antigen

testing is able to resume.

