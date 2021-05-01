Pinellas County suspends jury trials due to recent COVID-19 spike

The announcement comes just one month after Pasco County had its jury trials suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jury trials in Pinellas County will be temporarily suspended due to the county's recent coronavirus positivity rate spike, court officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was made by Anthony Rondolino, the chief judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit after the latest statistics showed the county's positivity rate for the coronavirus reached 11.4 percent.

According to court officials, once the positivity rate breaks 10 percent, a chief judge must consider changing their operational plan.

This isn't the first time Rondolino suspended jury trials for a county.

In December, Pasco County had its jury trials suspended after the area's positivity rate surpassed 10 percent as well. Both suspensions are expected to remain in effect until numbers for both counties decrease.

