Planning for future pandemics: Experts look at what we've learned over the last year

Infectious disease experts are trying to learn from the last year's COVID-19 pandemic to better prepare for any future ones.

TAMPA, Fla. — Vaccines are the way out of this current pandemic that we've been trapped in for a year now.

That's one of the advances that came out of this whole pandemic, that not only helps right now, but for the future.

On Thursday, Infectious Disease experts looked at what we learned during this pandemic that will help us plan for future ones.

They said the last year showed the need for testing capacity and research. That's why the vaccines were able to be developed so quickly, the research had been done.

Inequity was another big hurdle that needed to be addressed. Only small percentages of minority populations have been vaccinated at this point.

Dr. Helen Boucher with the Infectious Diseases Society of America says the success we have seen with vaccines is an incredible testament to the power of science and speaks volumes about our need to invest in pandemic preparedness.

"Having the Technology available for mRNA vaccines as well as adenovirus vaccines is decades of work that went into this technology and will help not just infectious diseases, which are of course very important, but also diseases like cancer that kill many, too many people."

Experts also said this last year showed unintended consequences of the pandemic. Things like delayed healthcare.

They said there was a 40 percent decrease in kids being vaccinated on a schedule, a 94 percent decrease in screenings for breast and cervical cancer, and people with advanced diseases because they didn't seek care.