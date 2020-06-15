Plant City dance studio closes after student tests positive for COVID-19

In an effort to decrease the spread of the virus, the studio will remain closed for 14 days.

PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City dance school had to close its doors Sunday after learning a student tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dance Connection, which teaches dance to children as young as 2-years-old, posted about the case of Facebook, informing its students about the closure.

"It’s with great regret to inform everyone that one of our children has tested positive for COVID-19," it wrote. "The child was in the studio this Wednesday and Thursday."

In an effort to decrease the spread, the studio will remain closed for 14 days per CDC guidelines. This allows time for the building to be disinfected and students, families and staff to quarantine.

"We will keep everyone informed on all reopening information at a later time," the studio wrote.

Florida broke a three-day streak Sunday after the state continued to see the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases. Sunday saw 2,016 new cases, making it the second-highest surge in a single-day.

What other people are reading right now: