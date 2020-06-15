Plant City dance studio closes after student's family member tests positive for COVID-19

In an effort to decrease the spread of the virus, the studio will remain closed for 14 days.

PLANT CITY, Fla — Editor's note: This story, citing the dance studio, previously indicated a student was found to have COVID-19. The studio since clarified it was a relative of a student.

A Plant City dance school had to close its doors Sunday after learning a family member of a student tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dance Connection, which teaches dance to children as young as 2-years-old, posted about the case of Facebook, informing its students about the closure.

"It’s with great regret to inform everyone that one of our children has tested positive for COVID-19," it wrote. "The child was in the studio this Wednesday and Thursday."

In an effort to decrease the spread, the studio will remain closed for 14 days per CDC guidelines. This allows time for the building to be disinfected and students, families and staff to quarantine.

"We were all in shock and were like, 'What do we do,' and like I said, we are trying to cope with the new normal as of right now," instructor and co-owner Kalye Conn said.

About 50 to 60 dancers take classes at Dance Connections. Since the pandemic, it has been limiting classes to 10 and social distancing students.

While it will be hard to keep their doors shut, Conn says safety is of the highest priority when it comes to their dancers and staff.

"We're going to get tested tomorrow. Our instructors, we are all quarantining, our families, anyone we have been in contact with." Conn said. "We are deep cleaning everything, keeping it locked down no ifs ands or buts and hoping or the best."

While official reopening information is still to come, the studio asks for the community's support when they reopen.

"We will keep everyone informed on all reopening information at a later time," the studio wrote.

Florida broke a three-day streak Sunday after the state continued to see the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases. Sunday saw 2,016 new cases, making it the second-highest surge in a single-day.

