Plant City High School teacher dies of COVID-related illness

Michael Wanner had been with the school district since 1998.
Credit: AP
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A longtime teacher at Plant City High School died from complications with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Michael Wanner, a forensics teacher, taught at the school since 2004 and had been with Hillsborough County Public Schools since 1998.

The district said, according to Wanner's family, he died Tuesday after fighting coronavirus-related illnesses for a few weeks. 

Grief counselors will be available at the school for staff and students.

