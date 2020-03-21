TAMPA, Fla. — Trying to find something new to do other than sit on your couch and binge your favorite show while COVID-19 coronavirus has you stuck at home?

The Tampa Police Department is looking to encourage you to try something else -- like being active.

“We know some of you are working home and kids have been out of school...So we are encouraging everyone to stay active,” the police department posted on Facebook.

It's issuing the challenge to those watching to do 10 push-ups as part of their “See 10 Do 10!” movement.

Anyone interested in participating can film themselves doing their push-ups and respond back to the police department in its comments section.

Kids, teens and adults alike are invited to participate.

Will you accept the challenge?

