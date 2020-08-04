PLANT CITY, Fla — It’s something everyone took for granted before the pandemic. Now, a little squirt of hand sanitizer could be the difference between officers returning home healthy to their families or winding up in the hospital.

But anyone who’s been to the store in the last few weeks will tell you – it’s not easy to come by.

That’s why a donation of hand sanitizer from a local pharmacy to the Plant City Police Department means so much to the men and women who are among those on the front lines.

“[We] would like to thank Pharmacist Mark Filosi and his amazing staff at Family Care Pharmacy in Plant city for their generous donation,” the department posted on Facebook.

“Thank you … for having our 6 as we continue to serve the needs of Plant Citians!!”

