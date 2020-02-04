LONDON, UK — Health authorities attempting to eradicate polio say they are being forced to suspend their mass immunization efforts amid the surging coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organization and partners decided that for the next six months, all polio activities including national vaccination campaigns and house-to-house surveillance “should be suspended to avoid placing communities and frontline workers at unnecessary risk.” The announcement came after a meeting last week of the Polio Oversight Board, an expert body coordinated by WHO and partners.
The experts said this will undoubtedly result in the increased spread of the paralytic disease and the number of children paralyzed.
