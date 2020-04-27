POLK COUNTY, Fla. — With schools closed through the remainder of the school year, Polk County Public Schools are working to get families the internet access they need to finish out school work.

The district teamed up with Polk Vision for a new initiative called "Synced for Students."

The district will deploy a fleet of 50 specially-equipped buses on Monday morning that will serve as Wi-Fi hotspots in areas of need.

The buses will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at designated sites. During these hours students and families will be able to connect to the internet.

You can find a list of locations here.

