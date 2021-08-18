Polk County deputy battling COVID-19 on ventilator

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the deputy's expenses.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County deputy is currently on a ventilator battling COVID-19 after his family contracted the virus last month. To help with medical expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office did not identify the deputy, but a spokesperson for GoFundMe says the man is 32-year-old Deputy Sheriff Chris Broadhead.

According to the spokesperson, Broadhead and his family contracted the virus at the end of July, with his 1-year-old daughter in and out of the hospitals for four days.

Broadhead is the sole provider for his wife and five children, the spokesperson says.

"Right now we have a young member in his 30s in the hospital in critical condition on a ventilator with COVID-19," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please pray for him and continue to offer support to his family.”