LAKELAND, Fla. — With 12 deaths reported, a Polk County nursing home ranks among the Top 5 senior care facilities hardest hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Opis Highlands Lake Center, of Lakeland, sits in fourth as of Sunday, with 12 reported COVID-19 resident deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

In a separate statewide case monitoring list recently released by the DOH, the facility reports 85 cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff -- 62 residents and 23 staff.

Lakeland Regional Hospital confirms it is caring for 53 of those infected at the facility, which is up 18 individuals from those initially transported in late April.

Long-term care facilities across the U.S. have taken one of the harder hits by the coronavirus pandemic, and Florida is no different.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis directed Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to release the names of the facilities with positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases on April 18, we are getting a closer look inside the facilities and their reported cases.

As 10Investigates uncovered, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) has been quietly releasing more information when it comes to cases and reported deaths per facility in the state.

Four of the Top 5 facilities for reported deaths are in the Tampa Bay area, while others are Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services (14 deaths), Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC (14 deaths) and Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center (9 deaths).

10Investigates attempted to speak to leaders at Opis Highlands Lake Center after its initial reports of an outbreak but it denied.

Here is the statement it shared at the time:

“After ongoing discussions with leaders at Lakeland Regional Health, for the safety of our customers and team members, we made the decision to transfer our customers who are positive for COVID-19, suspected of being positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

"Our hearts go out to these customers and their families as well as everyone affected by this pandemic. It is reassuring to know that these customers are receiving the high level of care that Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center can provide during this pandemic.”

You can read the reported case and deaths per long-term care facilities below:

Reported deaths:

Reported cases:

