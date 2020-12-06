Polk County asking for feedback on reopening of schools

So far the school district has gotten 30,000 surveys completed by parents, employees and community members.

TAMPA, Fla. — Navigating how to reopen schools this Fall has been a significant challenge for school districts throughout the Tampa Bay area. Many school districts have sent out surveys asking for their community member's help in how to move forward. The Polk County School District released its own survey on June 1 and will close the survey on June 12.

"We see a strong desire for students to return to some sort of normalcy," said Chief Academic Officer for Polk County Public Schools Michelle Tromley.

So far, she says 30,000 people have responded to the survey providing valuable feedback. The survey asks questions about safety procedures, people's comfort levels and more. Tromley says most parents support cleaning changes like added hand sanitizer but have the most questions about using masks.

"What type of masks? Can they provide a mask or will the district? We have an open comment box and a lot of the comments are around masks," Tromley said.

Her team will review the feedback and provide a plan by July, but says it remains fluid because if Gov. Ron DeSantis rolls out Phase 3 of reopening, then schools are allowed to reopen fully again. But she says any parents who are uncomfortable with sending their kids to school will have options.

"We our virtual schooling which allows students to participate in 100 percent online learning and have distance learning options as well that we want to make sure parents are aware about," Tromley said.

Questions about safe transportation on school buses also came up. School leaders in Polk, Manatee and Hillsborough county say they will add hand sanitizers to buses and practice social distancing by spacing out kids in seats. But many are still working to figure out logistics like how many more buses would be needed and managing bus schedules.

In Polk County, you can expect to see a plan for returning back to school by early July. If you would like to take the survey, click here.

