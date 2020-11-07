The Iraq and Afghanistan vet apparently did not like wearing a mask.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Port Clinton man is being remembered after he lost his battle with the coronavirus

Richard Rose III, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, died last week at the age of just 37. He is survived by his mother and step-father, as well as three siblings.

Prior Facebook posts from Rose had been making the rounds on social media, and his friend Nick Conley confirmed to 3News Rose did not favor wearing a mask until he got sick. Rose passed away just days after testing positive for COVID-19, and now loved ones hope he will serve as a cautionary tale as to why wearing a mask is so important.

"This is a circumstance where you see a young person passed away with no known health conditions that we are aware of," Conley said. "For anyone who isn't taking this seriously, just know that this virus can hit anyone at any age at any health condition."

Rose's obituary notes he was fan of NASCAR and Georgia Bulldogs football, while his friends add he loved to make people laugh. He was buried this past Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery.