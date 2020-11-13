Possible preventative COVID-19 treatment being studied in Tampa Bay

A Tampa based drug company is using a Pinellas Park based research firm to study the use of a drug to treat and prevent COVID-19. A local mayor is a participant.

TAMPA, Fla. — Scientific minds in Tampa Bay are collaborating on what could become a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus.

THE TAMPA DRUG

Right now, the drug, Nitazoxinide is being studied to treat and prevent COVID-19.

Nitazoxinide was created in the 1990s by French chemist, Dr. Jean-Francois Rossignol to treat diarrhea caused by a parasite infection. The drug is commonly used around the globe and is even used at times in the United States by people who come down with a parasite infection sometimes found in lakes and streams.

Dr. Rossignol now lives in Tampa where his pharmaceutical company, Romark is based.

He said when the coronavirus first emerged in China, doctors were using three antiviral medications to treat COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and his drug, Nitazoxinide.

Now, Dr. Rossignol is hoping to get his drug approved in the United States, not just for treating the coronavirus, but preventing it as well. Prophylaxis approval of a drug can be more rigorous.

"When you talk about prophylactic use, treating patients who are not sick, you have to have a very safe drug," he said.

Nitazoxinide is already approved in the U.S. for people as young as the age of one to treat diarrhea. It has very little side effects.

THE PINELLAS PARK RESEARCH

DMI Research is a clinical trial site located in Pinellas Park, Florida. Drug companies hire them to conduct research and clinical studies to help develop new medications and treatment options in health care.

Chemist Kathy Hann is the owner and founder of DMI Research. Right now, she's looking for people to participate in the Nitazoxinide study when used as a prophylaxis, or prevention of COVID-19.

"The drug is intended to stop the virus from replicating. If it gets in the body and it can’t replicate, it will just die off," Hann explained.

Initially, Hann was only recruiting healthcare workers with direct exposure to the virus such as those in ER's, ICU's and coronavirus clinics. When they didn't get enough participation, they opened it up.

"To those who are routinely in situations where they’re not practicing social distancing, they’re in large groups, they’re at rallies, at parades, at bars, at parties because we know they’re at risk for infection," said Dr. Matthew Bardin, the Vice President of Medical Affairs with Romark.

Hann believes healthcare workers are too burnt out right now to participate in trials and with the virus transmitting at such high rates, direct exposure is almost guaranteed if you're not following mitigation recommendations.

You can participate in the trial by calling (727) 548-9600.

THE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH MAYOR

Cookie Kennedy is participating in the trial.

As mayor of Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County, owner of a hair salon, and caregiver for her elderly mother, she feels passionate about helping slow the spread as best she can.

Kennedy explained that she comes in contact with a lot of people through her community obligations, city meetings, social dinners and clients at the hair salon.

Even though she's never tested positive, Kennedy believes she's probably been exposed. She enrolled to participate in the study just recently.

"I’m on all kinds of agencies with the county and I am around people so whatever I can do to participate and help in our community as far as the whole county, I’m more than happy," Kennedy said.

Now she said she has to get blood work, prepare to take the pill and keep a diary along the way.

