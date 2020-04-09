Gov. DeSantis says there is push to get PPE to long-term care facilities to prepare for visitors

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Division of Emergency Management is working to get five million masks, four million gloves and two million gowns out.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — After signing off on changes to long-term care facility visits, Florida's governor says more personal protective equipment will head to facilities to protect some of the state's most vulnerable.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Division of Emergency Management will push to get five million masks, four million gloves and two million gowns to all long-term care facilities in Florida to assist with new procedures outlined in Emergency Order 20-009.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, my administration’s top priority has been to protect individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19,” DeSantis said. “We hope this direct shipment of PPE to long-term care facilities throughout the state helps them safely transition to allowing limited visitation.”

Traditional visits were previously banned in an effort to protect elderly and vulnerable patients. But, last week, a state task force finalized recommendations and sent them to DeSantis in an effort to safely resume some form of visitation, although there will still be restrictions.

All visitors will be expected to wear PPE, undergo screenings and temperature checks. Visits will be by appointment only and in groups of only two at a time.

Up to five people can be designated as approved general visitors for a patient. Minors will not be allowed for the time being, only adults, with few exceptions. DeSantis hopes to expand the rules to allow more children in the near future.

General visitors must stay 6-feet apart and practice social distancing. However, approved essential caregivers, which may include people offering needed emotional support, will be able to hug and hold hands with patients.

Nursing homes and other long-term care sites can only allow visitors if 14 days have passed without a new coronavirus case in a resident or staff member at the location.

There will be exceptions to the 14-day rule if a visitor is an essential care provider or a designated compassionate care individual who is providing emotional support for situations like end-of-life care.

