TAMPA, Fla. — There are a lot of questions and unknown risks when it comes to COVID-19 and women who are pregnant.

A new, small study shows pregnant women who have the coronavirus can possibly pass the infection onto their babies.

Researchers looked at infected newborns in China for the small study.

It's unclear whether this transmission happens in the womb.

Of the 33 women they looked at, three gave birth to newborns diagnosed with the virus. The other 30 newborns tested negative.

Doctors are taking every precaution when it comes to pregnant women and new babies.

Dr. Helen Kuroki is the Chief Medical Officer of Women's Care Florida. She answered a series of questions for us.

"The challenge is because it is new or novel we don't fully understand the impact it will have on our pregnant patients."

"Infections like influenza which are also spread by respiratory droplets or sneezing or coughing are a higher risk for our pregnant patients. And so we're working under the assumption that coronavirus or COVID-19 is also a higher risk for our pregnant patients."

"We are on the lookout for all kinds of complications. Should a mother, a pregnant mother develop COVID-19, the area of greatest risk for her is her lungs."

"And a pregnant lady needs oxygen not only for herself, but for her baby. So we have particular concern about respiratory compromise for the mom which may lead to untoward outcomes for the infant."

"Most of our hospitals in our community have gone to one visitor only during the labor and birthing experience and we support our local hospitals recommendations in that regard."

"This information evolves and changes day by day. We have a whole team working to stay on top of it and our priority is safe care for the patients as well as our staff."

DKuroki also says pregnant women should be communicating with their doctors about any concerns they have. And if they think they may have COVID-19, call their doctor right away.

