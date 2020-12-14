Pregnant women can opt to get COVID-19 vaccine

Many doctors are pleasantly surprised the FDA is not excluding pregnant women from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

TAMPA, Fla. — By and large, pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Doctors and scientists around the country urged pharmaceutical companies to include expectant moms months ago, but it never happened.

However, something else did happen, in what some consider a surprising move by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- allowing pregnant women the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose to do so.

Keeping in mind the estimated 330,000 healthcare workers currently pregnant or breastfeeding, women now have the freedom to weigh their personal risks and benefits with their own doctor.

"As an OB/GYN, as somebody who deals with high-risk pregnancies and as a healthcare worker, I’m very happy that the FDA sought to include pregnant women and didn’t exclude them from the vaccine, which then allows a pregnant woman who is at high risk to make an informed decision herself," said Dr. Mary Cain, an OB/GYN at Tampa General Hospital and Assistant Professor in Maternal/Fetal Medicine at USF Health.

Without robust data, Cain and others expect pregnant patients to be hesitant about the vaccine, although many in the medical field have no reason to believe there would be any added biological risk from the vaccine for an expectant mom and her baby.

"We think the risks are going to be minimal and not different from someone who was not pregnant," Cain said.

What we do know from research is pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to end up in the intensive care unit with complications. CDC data shows 57 pregnant women have died from COVID-19.

That's why many doctors believe their susceptibility to complications is the primary reason to protect pregnant women through research rather than from research.

In other words, include them in the trials.

Research on pregnant women and the way medications and vaccinations help or hurt them is limited. It's been a persistent problem for years as companies choose to exclude them from studies time and time again.

"This is highlighting, for the country, that certain segments of our population are left out of these trials and then we’re left with minimal data to give them on the safety," Cain said.

