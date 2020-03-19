ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act.

That helps to direct private industry to prioritize and fill an emergency need from the government. In the battle with COVID-19, that means producing medical supplies and equipment.

The medical system is preparing for a “surge” in patients.

That’s not just people testing positive for COVID-19, but people who will need to be hospitalized because they're so sick. Hospitals need open beds, supplies and enough equipment like ventilators to help the critically sick breathe.

If they cannot handle the spike in patients, lives will be on the line.

10Investigates’ Courtney Robinson shows you why cases will spread and how practicing social distancing can buy hospitals time to get ready for the increase in COVID-19 patients needing care.

