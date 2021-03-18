x
Coronavirus

President Biden says his goal of 100 million vaccinations within 100 days will be accomplished Friday

The goal will be met weeks ahead of the initial target date.
Credit: AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA, Fla. — One-hundred million vaccines in his first 100 days. That was the promise President Joe Biden made on his first day in office.

The goal was to get as many Americans as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

That goal is now on the verge of being accomplished. The president announced on Thursday that 100 million vaccinations will have occurred in the U.S. by Friday. 

The news comes as there are currently three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States. 

The inoculation process was slowed in February when severe storms halted or delayed transportation of those vaccines.

Even with the national goal being met, nationwide only about 12 percent of the US population has been fully-vaccinated. In Florida, currently, 12 percent of the population has completed their vaccine doses.

So, what happens next? 10 Investigates has been following the vaccinations from day 1 in our series "Vaccinated." And, we will continue to follow the doses through the entire 100 days.

You can see the full series and data here.

