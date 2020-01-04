FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Another cruise ship carrying sick passengers is headed to South Florida.

Princess Cruises confirmed Wednesday that the Coral Princess is estimated to arrive on April 4 in Fort Lauderdale.

The cruise line has been sharing updates about this ship since March 19 when some passengers disembarked when it docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As of Wednesday, the cruise line said the ship was reporting "higher-than-normal" numbers of people with flu-like symptoms.

Princess Cruises also said many have tested positive for the flu and all guests have been asked to self-isolate in their rooms.

On March 30, Princess said "there remains no known risk of COVID-19 onboard" the ship.

The ship arrived Wednesday night in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Coral Princess joins another cruise ship with sick passengers heading to Florida. Holland America's Zaandam ship reported March 30 that four people had died. It did not detail any causes of death.

Holland America said several people onboard had been tested for COVID-19 and two tested positive. And, it said about 200 people on board had flu-like symptoms.

The Zaandam and its sister ship the Rotterdam are on their way to Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Monday news conference that the state can't afford to treat outsiders right now as it deals with the growing number of coronavirus cases. He added that Holland America should send doctors and treat passengers on board when the ships get to port.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would speak to DeSantis about the ships, the Associated Press reported. “They’re dying on the ship,” Trump said. “I’m going to do what’s right. Not only for us, but for humanity.”

