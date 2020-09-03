Princess cruise line officials say passengers on a third ship have been ordered to stay on board while crew members are tested for COVID-19.
The ship was placed under a “no sail" order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Princess Cruises says the ship will dock in Grand Cayman to receive the test kits, but passengers won't be able to disembark.
The ship will then set sail for Fort Lauderdale, where it will remain off the coast until further notice.
The Regal Princess was finally able to dock at Port Everglades Sunday night under similar procedures.
What other people are reading right now:
- Publix limiting purchases of sanitizing supplies amid coronavirus concerns
- Regal Princess cruise ship docks in Florida after coronavirus test of two crew members
- Sen. Cory Booker back Biden, says he'll 'restore honor' to office
- Virginia lawmakers pass bill capping monthly costs of insulin to $50
- Man accused of murdering couple in their sleep arrested after manhunt
- Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida
- Concerned about getting sick? Here's what you should eat to boost your immunity
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter