ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After several cruise ship quarantines, Princess Cruises announced Thursday its suspending operations worldwide for the next 60 days.
The company says the safety of its guests and employees comes first.
"It is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world," Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said in a statement.
Passengers who are currently on cruises scheduled to end within the next five days will not have their travel plans interrupted.
Any current trip that extends beyond March 17 will be shortened, and guests will disembark at a “convenient” location.
But cruise passengers often book their vacations months in advance, so here’s what the company is doing for people who just found out their travel plans are on hold for months.
Customers can transfer all money paid for a canceled cruise to a future cruise
The company is offering financial incentives for guests to take that offer
Cash refunds can be requested on Princess.com. Customers are being asked to avoid calling the reservation line to avoid long wait times.
