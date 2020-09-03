PRINCETON, N.J. — They were getting ready to return from spring break, but Princeton University students won’t be cramming into packed lecture halls.
In fact, some of them won’t head back to campus at all.
The Ivy League school announced Monday that all classes will take place online, and students are being told to stay home and continue their coursework remotely in an attempt to keep the coronavirus off-campus.
“[Our medical advisers] tell us that the best time to put in place policies to slow the spread of the virus is now, before we begin to see cases on our campus, rather than later,” Princeton’s president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter on the university’s website.
USA Today reports the announcement was made less than a day after New Jersey reported its sixth COVID-19 case.
And, Princeton University is not alone.
According to the New York Times, Columbia University is making all classes virtual – or canceling them altogether – and limiting campus gatherings of all kinds.
